Insider Selling: Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Sells A$371,000.00 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider David Vilensky sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$371,000.00 ($240,909.09).
Latin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Latin Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Latin Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.