Insider Selling: Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS) Insider Sells A$371,000.00 in Stock

Latin Resources Limited (ASX:LRS – Get Free Report) insider David Vilensky sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$371,000.00 ($240,909.09).

Latin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Latin Resources

Featured Stories

Latin Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mining projects in Australia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. The company primarily explores for lithium, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project comprises the Salinas Lithium project that comprises approximately 6,230 hectares located in the Jequitinhonha Valley district of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

