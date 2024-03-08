H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Sells $885,252.90 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after buying an additional 74,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

