MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $439.86.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $412.01 on Monday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $189.59 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.43 and a 200-day moving average of $391.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at $542,986,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total value of $930,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

