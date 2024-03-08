CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

About CapStar Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

