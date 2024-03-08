CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CapStar Financial
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.