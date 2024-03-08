Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

