EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EQT by 59.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 196.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

