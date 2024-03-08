ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $144.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. UBS Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $146.23 on Friday. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 6.07%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

