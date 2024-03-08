Bank of America Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $645.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $471.39.

Shares of SAIA opened at $601.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.83. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,512,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

