Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of INUV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Inuvo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 81,960 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter worth $211,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

