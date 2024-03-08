Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CFO Purchases $2,499,981.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KDP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

