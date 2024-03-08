Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,087,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Featured Stories

