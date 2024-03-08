Piper Sandler Cuts Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $5.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MIST. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
