Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $370.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $385.00.

Get Pool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.15 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $415.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.41.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.