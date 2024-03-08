Passage Bio’s (PASG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio Trading Down 6.4 %

PASG opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

