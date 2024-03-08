Citigroup Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.94.

Get NetApp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68. NetApp has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.