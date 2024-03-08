Neurogene’s (NGNE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGNE. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Neurogene Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

