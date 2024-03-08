IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.75. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.