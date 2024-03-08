DA Davidson Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $65.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.40.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

