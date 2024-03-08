Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Insider Sells $816,283.06 in Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 85,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $816,283.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

