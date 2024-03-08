SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Raised to $78.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SE. HSBC raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

SE opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,296 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,669,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

