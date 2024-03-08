Sanford C. Bernstein Raises SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $60.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.57.

Get SEA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SE

SEA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.