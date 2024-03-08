Similarweb’s (SMWB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Similarweb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 203.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 737.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,283,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

