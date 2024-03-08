UBS Group Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $15.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Get James River Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James River Group

James River Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

(Get Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.