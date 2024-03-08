Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Receives Not Rated Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

