Maxim Group Raises Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Price Target to $12.00

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
