Maxim Group Raises Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Price Target to $12.00

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 11.6 %

Lexaria Bioscience stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 62.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 766,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 293,470 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.