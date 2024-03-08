Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $569,729.80 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of TMHC opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
