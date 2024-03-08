Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells $569,729.80 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $449,515.85.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.