AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells $511,535.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 501,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AvidXchange by 417.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,942 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 64.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

