Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -421.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after buying an additional 3,474,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after buying an additional 2,394,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

