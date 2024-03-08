Craig Hallum Raises Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.37 million, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viant Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.