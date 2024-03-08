Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after buying an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after buying an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after buying an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

