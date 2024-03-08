Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 88,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after buying an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

