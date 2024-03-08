BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TBBB. Bank of America assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BBB Foods stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

