Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote Sells 26,275 Shares

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teradata Trading Down 1.1 %

TDC stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.