MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $439.86.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $326,237,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $153,990,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

