T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.93.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,037,921 shares of company stock worth $656,929,213. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.8 %

TMUS opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.08. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.