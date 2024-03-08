Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,263,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,237,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 14,939 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $208,100.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,488.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,263,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,237,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,462. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

