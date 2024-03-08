Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $15.72 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

