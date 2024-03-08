Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $104.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

