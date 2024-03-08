Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Target Price at $24.22

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

OI opened at $16.88 on Friday. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

