Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) PT at $219.06

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $224.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $227.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 162.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,206 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

