Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $223.36

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $270.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $272.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.