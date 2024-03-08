Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $223.36

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $270.39 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $272.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day moving average is $187.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

