Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
Genesco Price Performance
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 2.29.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.