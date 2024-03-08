Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

About Genesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.