Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.11.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $116.82 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $121.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.