Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $314.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,419,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

