Mizuho Trims IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Target Price to $88.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE IDA opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

