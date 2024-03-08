GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $93.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GMS. Stephens boosted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in GMS by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in GMS by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

