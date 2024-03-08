InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 33.34%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
