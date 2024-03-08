David Taylor Lauber Sells 15,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.4 %

FOUR opened at $81.19 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after buying an additional 179,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,936,000 after buying an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,065,000 after buying an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,852,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

