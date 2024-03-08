TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CEO Sells $1,055,700.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.79 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

