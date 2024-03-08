Insider Buying: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CFO Buys $1,435,800.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

